Motions are an alternative indie band from Dublin formed by Tom Daly and Dave Nulty. Following a string of singles from their debut “Back To Where I Begun” to “All I’ve Ever Known,” which earned global airplay in the U.S, Ireland, Germany & Australia.

They played a headline show in The Underground Club Dublin last Friday night. Defo have a Tame Impala vibe and the song 'Waiting to Tell You' has a gorgeous chilled production.

