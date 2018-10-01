Lost in Music scours the latest releases from Irish artists weekly so that we can bring you the finest new music.

This week it's the turn of JyellowL with his track 'Oh Lawd'. This is a serious tune which has been added to the spotify new release playlist.

Born of Jamaican and Nigerian parents and raised in Ireland, rapper JyellowL has drawn on all three aspects of his background to create a sound and vision that sets him apart on the domestic scene. Currently studying politics at UCD, his subject matter explores the social and global problems that intrigue and disturb him - from topics such as racism ('Cold In The Summer') to the lessons taught him by his Jamaican grandmother on how to be himself in a world that wants to force you down one particular path. Following the release of his summer single 'Medusa' (a stinging attack at false rappers and the fake nature of the music industry) and a string of festival dates that included a memorable Longitude appearance, he returns to the fray with the first track from his forthcoming Me and Me 2 EP.