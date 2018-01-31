Off his debut album Geography, due out on April 6th, Tom Misch has released Water Boy.

He has enlisted the verses of regular collab partner and fellow South Londoner Loyle Carner on this super soulful song.

Tom's smooth voice melts over Loyle's honest and sincere lyrics with a dreamy piano keeping it floating along.

If you like what you hear, Tom Misch plays The Academy in Dublin on March 1st.

Louise Duffy getting great tracks #OnYourRadar, weeknights from 7pm.