Louise Duffy met with Paloma Faith on Friday afternoon ahead of her appearance on The Late Late Show.

You can hear that interview on Wednesday evening after 8pm.

Paloma has launched a website with the aim to spread kindness. Find out all about it here Paloma Faith Spreading Kindness

Louise is also giving away tickets for Paloma's gig in the 3 Arena on 24th March.

To win these tickets, we thought it would join Paloma and help spread an epidemic of kindness, we want listeners to nominate the person they would like to gift the tickets to.

So have you someone that has gone the extra mile for you, someone who is in need of a something nice sent their way? If you do, join Louise Duffy after 7pm and let her know who you would gift these tickets to.