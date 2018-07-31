On Lost in Music every Tuesday we focus on all the great Irish tunes and new artists.

In the meantime here's the skinny on Daithi's new EP and the premiere of his new live music video.

Daithí releases new live video for Take The Wheel

featuring Paul Noonan of Bell X1 and Sinead White

Daithi has released a live video for Take The Wheel, which was released as a double A-Side single with another track, In My Darkest Moments, last week. Blessed with a spellbinding vocal turn from Bell X1 leader Paul Noonan, ‘Take the Wheel’ marks brave territory for Daithí as the track traverses haunting terrain, where battered flags once laid down by Cave and Cohen thrash ominously in the distance. Noonan features in the live video along with Daithí and his long time collaborator, Sinead White. The live video was filmed and directed by Joseph Ingersoll, a brilliant director of photography from Galway.

Check out the lovely video here:

Inspired by the sights, sounds and surroundings of Ireland, Daithí produces a balanced collision of the intimate and the vibrant in his latest work. The two-time Choice Music Prize nominee builds on a signature unique formation of house music with the first in a series of double A-sides that mark the most ambitious and personal adventure to date.

This latest project was unearthed in isolation in rural France as communication with friends, family, and an all-consuming social media expanse was placed on pause. The ending of a relationship brought requisite heartache and pain. With it came the chance for restoration and reconstruction, empathy sought and focus found. Months would pass, and grief would slowly turn to catharsis. In retreat, Daithí gathered shards and faced them down. His reflection is visible in each note and lyric.

Speaking with regards to his recent release, Daithí says, “I became interested in the idea of how people deal with loss, and the different ways that they recover from it,” he notes. “I was at my lowest point, feeling like nothing would ever be okay again, and found myself writing all sorts of melodies and chords as a form of therapy, but couldn’t imagine getting to a place where I felt comfortable making songs out of them.”