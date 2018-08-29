Facebook's announced a global rollout of its new video streaming service.

Facebook Watch is seen as a rival to the likes of Netflix and YouTube.

It was launched in the US a year ago, but has now been rolled out for all users

The company says this is "to give people a place on Facebook to find shows and video creators they love and to start conversations with friends, other fans, and even creators themselves."

It says it has added a number of changes and updates to the service.

This includes making it easier to see which videos friends have liked or shared.

Videos will be in a personalised Watch feed, with a 'Watchlist' - a collection of recent videos from pages a user follows - at the top.

Image: Facebook

People can also save videos to watch later.

Fidji Simo, head of video at Facebook, says: "Every month, more than 50 million people in the US come to watch videos for at least a minute in Watch - and total time spent watching videos in Watch has increased by 14X since the start of 2018."