A 104 year old man has died by assisted suicide in Switzerland today.

Australian Scientist David Goodall said he had simply lived too long.

He passed away at around 12.30 local time there.

Tom Curran, a Director of Exit International, was with David up until the end along with family and other supporters.

He says people should be able to choose for themselves how and when they exit this world.

"I've no difficulty at all with people opposing it, people are entitled to live their life the way they wish providing that living that life that way doesn't interfere with anybody else's ability to live their life the way they want.

And for people who feel that life is theirs, and they should have the decision as to when that life ends, when they've lived a full life."

The final words of scientist David Goodall before he lost consciousness at an assisted suicide clinic were "this is taking an awfully long time".

As his family filled out witness forms ahead of the procedure, Dr Goodall asked: "What are we waiting for?"

The scientist, who was not terminally ill, had asked for no funeral or remembrance ceremony.

Yesterday, while wearing a jumper with the words "Aging Disgracefully", he told a news conference: "There are many things I would like to do, but it's too late."

"I'm content to leave them undone," he added.