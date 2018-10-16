170 new jobs are being created in Co. Carlow due to the expansion of a healthcare company.

MSD is expanding its workforce after announcing plans to construct a second manufacturing facility at its existing site.

The new facility will focus on the production of vaccines and biologics.

Around 2,000 people are already employed by the company across its facilities in Carlow, Dublin, Cork and Tipperary.

MSD will start recruiting for the new roles immediately.

Ger Brennan, Managing Director of MSD Human Health in Ireland, said "MSD’s continued investment in Ireland is due to continued access to highly-skilled employees."