A 30-year-old man has died in a crash in Co Clare.

The crash happened just outside Miltown Malbay, at around 4.15am this morning.

The man was fatally injured when the car he was a passenger in collided with a bridge.

The 28-year-old male driver and a 26-year-old female passenger were injured.

They have been taken to University Hospital in Limerick.

Gardaí say the road remains closed while a forensic exam is carried out.

Any witnesses are being asked to contact Miltown Malbay Garda Station on 065-708-4222, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.