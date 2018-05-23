A 33 year old man has died after being stabbed in County Kerry.

It happened in the early hours of this morning at a housing estate in Cahersiveen.

Shortly after half past four this morning a man received serious stab wounds at a house in Fertha Drive.

The 33 year old was taken by ambulance to University Hospital in Kerry where he was pronounced dead.



A 30-year-old man was arrested a short time later in connection with the investigation - he's being held at Killarney Garda Station.

A post mortem examination is scheduled to take place today and the local coroner has been notified.



The Garda Technical Bureau are also at the scene which has been sealed off.

Gardaí are urging anyone with information to come forward.