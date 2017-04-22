The Citizens Assembly has voted by 87 per cent not to retain the Eighth Amendment as it currently stands.



The secret ballot is the first in a series being held this weekend, related to the constitutional ban on abortion.



Four more votes on the issue are being held over the course of the weekend.



The 99 citizens have been asked to make a recommendation to the Oireachtas on whether the Eighth Amendment should be retained, amended or repealed.



Chair of the Citizens Assembly Justice Mary Laffoy says the outcome of today's first vote could lead to a referendum:



#CitizensAssembly Ballot 1 Result: 87% of the members have voted that Art 40.3.3 should not be retained in full — Citizens' Assembly (@CitizAssembly) April 22, 2017



