Plane photobombs police crowd pictures

British police photographers got more than they bargained for when assessing the crowds at the Royal Wedding in Windsor.

The National Police Air Service were taking pictures from a police helicopter of the crowds in the English town enjoying the Royal event.

It was then an Aer Lingus flight thousands of feet below the helicopter flew into view.

 

Needless to say the airline could not resist the opportunity to respond on social media.

 