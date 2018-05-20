Aer Lingus Flight Caught on Camera Over Windsor
British police photographers got more than they bargained for when assessing the crowds at the Royal Wedding in Windsor.
The National Police Air Service were taking pictures from a police helicopter of the crowds in the English town enjoying the Royal event.
It was then an Aer Lingus flight thousands of feet below the helicopter flew into view.
In case you missed it, here's the moment @AerLingus photobombed the #RoyalWedding yesterday and gave our cameraman a shock! @ThamesVP @TVP_Windsor @flir @NPAShq @HeathrowAirport @NPASLondon #HarryandMeghan #Windsor #photobomb #p1526 pic.twitter.com/6Yjhmbot7t— NPAS Benson (@NPASBenson) May 20, 2018
Needless to say the airline could not resist the opportunity to respond on social media.
oh hai https://t.co/zQo28RgfuU— Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) May 19, 2018