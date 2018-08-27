Airlines are telling passengers their flight will take longer than scheduled - so it seems like it lands on time.

According to The Times, some are adding up to 20 minutes to flight times.

It's led to accusations of "padding out" schedules so airlines don't have to pay compensation for delayed flights.

The research from consumer group Which found British Airways was the worst offender, with 87 per cent of flights now taking longer than they did a decade ago.

Ryanair came in second on 82 per cent, with Virgin Atlantic third.