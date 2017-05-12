People heading on holidays are being reassured that airport check-in scales are 99% accurate.

The National Standards Authority has been inspecting scales at Airports around the country to make sure they are properly calibrated ahead of the busy summer season.

However, anyone who suspects that a scales is wrong is being asked to report it.

People are being advised to travel light and weigh their luggage at home.

Daniella Moyles from The Travel Two blog and Paul from Adamson Luggage in Dublin have some advice on travelling light.

Kim Buckley has the details: