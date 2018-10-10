The Public Health Alcohol Bill has passed through the Oireachtas this evening.

It will lead to stricter rules on how alcohol is sold in Ireland.

This is the first piece of legislation which addresses alcohol as a public health matter.

Public Health Alcohol Bill is finished all stages in both Houses of the Oireachtas and now goes to the President to be signed into law #PHABsaveslives — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) October 10, 2018

It means that alcohol products will now include health warnings including the link between alcohol and cancer, nutritional information, and the dangers of drinking while pregnant.

Advertising alcohol will be restricted in certain places including close to schools, while there will also be restrictions on how companies sponsor sporting events.

Action will be taken on the separation and visibility of alcohol products in stores.

New rules will also be laid out for advertisers and the times and content of television advertisements will be restricted.

The Bill will now go to the President, Michael D Higgins, for signing and enactment.