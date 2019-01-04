Anti-abortion activists have been protesting outside GP clinics days after the legislation came into effect.

A number of people stood outside a GP service in Galway city holding anti-abortion signs yesterday.

Legislation is being considered to ban such demonstrations so close to doctors clinics.

Meanwhile, the HSE has warned the public that there are a number of fake websites using a similar name to their MyOptions helpline.

There's a concern that these unplanned pregnancy agencies "may have a hidden agenda".