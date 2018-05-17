A foodcourt in Dublin Airport is looking to identify an honest customer - who sent them payment with a hand-written note.

The customer wrote the letter to the Marqette outlet in Terminal 1, and included a €5 note as payment for a granola and yogurt.

The note explains that last weekend while waiting for their flight, the customer forgot to pay for the items.

"I do hope the enclosed €5.00 will cover the cost", the note says.

The customer says they did not realise the mistake "until it was too late" and they were rushing for their flight.

Now, the Marqette wants to reward their honesty with "complimentary food and drink everytime they visit".

They're hoping retweets will hope them find the anonymous customer.