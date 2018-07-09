Boris Johnson has resigned as British foreign secretary, it has been confirmed.

It's the second high-profile cabinet resignation for Theresa May in less than 24 hours, coming after the overnight resignation of Brexit secretary David Davis.

Mr Davis's junior minister Steve Baker has also resigned.

The departures follow the Friday announcement that Theresa May had gained cabinet approval to pursue a 'soft Brexit' - including a proposed EU-UK free trade area.

Mr Johnson was one of the lead voices in the 'Leave' campaign ahead of the EU referendum, and became one of the staunchest 'Brexiteers' in Mrs May's cabinet.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “This afternoon, the Prime Minister accepted the resignation of Boris Johnson as Foreign Secretary.

"His replacement will be announced shortly. The Prime Minister thanks Boris for his work.”

Dominic Raab - who was also a 'Leave' supporter - has already been announced as the new Brexit secretary.