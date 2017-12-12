Celebs and activists are to hold a singing protest against homelessness outside the Dail today.



Members of the My Name Is campaign such as Erica Fleming and artists like Glen Hansard are taking part.

Come add your voice.. https://t.co/8lpAd3G5HS — Glen Hansard (@Glen_Hansard) December 11, 2017



It comes as the National Homeless and Housing Coalition calls for people to get involved in a day of action.



Karen O'Loughlin from SIPTU says it's a chance for people across the country to voice their anger at the crisis, 'If you get 40 hours per week and you're on minimum wage, you're going to earn €1,300 in the month and the average rent is €1,180.'