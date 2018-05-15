All coffee cups bought in SuperValu and Centra will be 100 percent compostable by the end of September.



They’re to become the first national food retailers to do so in collaboration with the Frank And Honest coffee brand.

The initiative will also create 20 new jobs by CupPrint in Clare and Down2Earth Materials in Cork.

.@SuperValuIRL and @CentraIRL to become the first national food retailers to introduce 100% compostable cups with the #FrankAndHonest brand 🌿 pic.twitter.com/H1D8vXJyJX — Kim Buckley (@KiiimBuckley) May 15, 2018





People will be able to throw the takeaway cups into the brown bin, and they'll be turned into compost after 12 weeks.

There are now calls for more brown bins to be introduced in towns and cities throughout the country.

Managing Director of SuperValu and Centra Martin Kelleher says: 'This initiative will actually make a difference by giving people the opportunity to compost these products. So it will go in your brown bin at home and in 12 weeks it will become something that will be used for compost for farming etc'.