Major UK Radio simultaneously played the Grenfell charity single at 8 am this morning in a coordinated action to support the victims of the fire tragedy.

Tomorrow at 8am across major UK radio stations, you will be able to hear Bridge Over Troubled Water. pic.twitter.com/Bgg8u6oU4N — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) June 20, 2017





Emeli Sande, Robbie Williams and Rita Ora are among more than 50 artists who feature on Bridge Over Troubled Water to raise money for those affected.

They came together to record the cover of the Simon and Garfunkel classic, at studios not far from the burnt-out block of flats in west London.

The video will premier tonight in the UK on ITV before Coronation Street.

Listen to the song in full here:

The song is available to download now with 100% of the proceeds going to those affected by the tragedy.

Here's a full list of voices on the song:

Angel, Anne-Marie, Bastille, Brian May, Carl Barât (The Libertines), Craig David, Deno, Donae'o, Dua Lipa, Ella Eyre, Ella Henderson, Emeli Sandé, Fleur East, Matt Goss, Matt Terry, Mr Eazi, Nathan Sykes, Nile Rodgers, Omar, Paloma Faith, Pixie Lott, Ray BLK, RAYE, Rita Ora, Robbie Williams, Shakka, Shane Filan, Stormzy, The Who (Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend), Tokio Myers, Tom Grennan, Tony Hadley, Tulisa, WSTRN, 5 After Midnight, Gareth Malone & The Choir for Grenfell, Geri Halliwell, Gregory Porter, James Arthur, James Blunt, Jessie J, Jessie Ware, John Newman, Jon McClure (Reverend and the Makers), Jorja Smith, Kelly Jones (Stereophonics), Labrinth, Leona Lewis, Liam Payne, London Community Gospel Choir, Louis Tomlinson, and Louisa Johnson.