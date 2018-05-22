It follows renewed interest in the colourful word in recent days...

The word 'bollocks' has gotten a surprising amount of attention over the last week or so.

Journalist John Waters made headlines when he stormed out of a podcast recording with Eamon Dunphy, telling the broadcaster: "You're a bollocks. You're a f***ing bollocks."

Elsewhere, Transport Minister Shane Ross reportedly called Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath an 'out and out bollocks' during a heated row in Leinster House.

It all reignited interest in one of the most colourful of swear words, including from comedian David O'Doherty.

It may have taken a few days, but Countdown's 'Dictionary Corner' expert and lexicographer / etymologist Susie Dent ultimately responded to David's query:

So there you have it!