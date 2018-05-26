The Taoiseach has described the Irish people’s decision to repeal the Eighth Amendment as “the culmination of a quiet revolution.”

Boxes have been open in count centres right around the country since 9am this morning – with tallies indicating an overwhelming victory for the ‘Yes’ campaign.

The official announcements will be made in Dublin Castle later this afternoon, however the strength of the tallies in favour of a 'Yes' vote mean the result is already all but confirmed.

Speaking in Citywest this afternoon Leo Varadkar said the “public have spoken.”

“The result appears to be resounding in favour of repealing the Eighth Amendment,” he said.

“It is possible even that we could carry every constituency in the country – men and women, almost every age group and every social class and that demonstrates to me that we are a country that is not divided.

Health Minister @SimonHarrisTD has described today as a 'significant day' as he greets constituents at the Wicklow count centre in Greystones #8thRef pic.twitter.com/Sdbdtud9UP — Andrew Lowth (@AndrewLowth1) May 26, 2018

The Minister for Health Simon Harris said Ireland now has a new message for women facing crisis pregnancy.

“Up to this point we have been saying, ‘take the plane’ or ‘take the boat,’” he said.

“We are now saying ‘take our hand ... we want to be able to care for you with compassion in our own country.'”

He said the projected result marks a 'significant day' for the country.

Just after 1pm today the first official result came in from Galway East - where 60.19% of the electorate voted 'Yes.'

Dublin Central was the next to come in - with 76.51% of voters in favour of repeal.

Cork South Central was the third to declare an official result - with 68.84% voting yes.

Cork North Central meanwhile has confirmed a final result of 64.02% in favour of repeal.

Wexford has come in at 68% in favour of repeal.

Wicklow meanwhile voted 'Yes' with 72% of the vote.

Tallies

Earlier the final estimated tallies from around the country predicted a resounding 'Yes.'

The only county in the country that seemed likely to vote ‘No’ was Donegal – with tallies suggesting the county will come in around 52% ‘No.’

Meanwhile tallies showed that around three quarters of Dublin voters voted in favour of repeal.

All five Dublin city constituencies were closing in on voting 3 to 1 in favour of repeal – with some boxes showing ‘Yes votes as strong as 85%.

The final tally for Dublin South Central was 74.71% in favour repeal – while in Dublin Bay South it was even higher at 78%.

The Dublin West tally came in at 76%, while the south west of the city was 75% and the mid west was 73%. Fingal meanwhile voted 77% in favour of repeal.

With 80% of the boxes tallied in Waterford – it was looking like a 71% ‘Yes.’

Health Minister Simon Harris's Wicklow constituency was also looking like a three-to-one ‘Yes' - with the final tally indicating a 74.2% majority in favour or repeal.

All Cork constituencies looked like going 2 to 1 yes – with Cork North Central going 64% in favour of repeal and Cork South Central showing 68% in favour.

The final tallies for Limerick City saw a 66.4% ‘Yes’ vote while Limerick County voted 58.2% in favour.

Tallies suggested Galway West had come in at 65% ‘Yes’ – while Galway east was 60% ‘Yes.’

Laois looked like it would go 58% to 42% in favour of ‘Yes,’ while Roscommon also looked like there would be a strong Yes vote.

In Kerry with 159 of the 213 boxes open it was looking like a 59% Yes vote.

Meath East came in at 69% ‘Yes’ while Meath East was at 63%.

Carlow / Kilkenny was 63% ‘Yes.’

Kildare North was showing a 74% ‘Yes’ with 80 of 128 boxes opened.