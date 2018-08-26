Police in the north are appealing for witnesses after an explosive device was found outside a house in County Antrim.

It happened in the Marshallstown Road area of Carrickfergus last night.

Police were called to the scene at around 10.30pm after a resident reported hearing a bang and seeing a flash outside their house.

A controlled explosion was carried out on the viable devise, which was outside the front door but had not detonated.

One person was in the house at the time, although no one was injured.

A number of roads in the area were closed and residents had to be evacuated for a time.

Police have described it as a reckless attack that could have caused serious injury or even death.

They are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.