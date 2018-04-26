There are calls to further educate young men that violence against women is never acceptable.

New domestic violence laws passed the final stages of the Dáil last night.

If passed by the Seanad and signed into law by the President, the bill will see emotional and psychological abuse criminalised in the same way physical abuse is.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan thinks it is one of the most important pieces of legislation the Oireachtas has passed this year.

He said: "The new offence of coercive control sends a clear, consistent message that non-violent control in an intimate relationship is criminal.

"The effect of such behaviour may be as harmful to victims as physical abuse, because it's an abuse of the unique trust associated with an intimate relationship."

Fianna Fáil's Jim O'Callaghan welcomed the legislation - but says more work needs to be done.

He observed: "We need in particular to be able to educate and inform young men of the unacceptability of using violence against women."