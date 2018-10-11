A new report from the Disclosures Tribunal has found that Sgt Maurice McCabe was "repulsively denigrated for being no more than a good citizen and police officer".

The tribunal, which is chaired by Justice Peter Charleton, has published its third interim report.

This section of the Disclosures Tribunal was looking and if senior gardaí engaged in a campaign to smear him into Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe.

The report is more than 400 pages long and is divided into four sections, including one which focuses on allegations that his character was assassinated.

The report strongly criticises former Garda Press Officer Dave Taylor for 'disgraceful behaviour', describing him as a witness "whose credibility was completely undermined by his own bitterness".

In terms of then Deputy Commissioner Noirin O’Sullivan, the report found there is no credible evidence that she played any hand act or part in any campaign conducted by the Commissioner Martin Callinan and by Superintendent Dave Taylor.

The report also strongly criticises the child and family agency Tusla for its handling of the false rape claim made against Sgt Maurice McCabe.

Maurice McCabe is praised throughout the report, which notes that people will be horrified about all the negative things said about him and all the reports which floated around.