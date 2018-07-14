33 people have been hospitalised after a Ryanair flight made an emergency landing in Germany overnight.

The flight from Dublin to Zadar in Croatia made an emergency landing at Frankfurt-Hahn airport after experiencing technical difficulties.

German Police said it is understood that the pressure suddenly dropped in aboard the flight carrying 189 passengers.

Paramedics tended to passengers in Hahn after the pilot asked for permission to land.

Those that needed further treatment were taken to hospital by ambulance.

Passengers on social media complained of earaches, nausea and headaches. There are reports that a number of people were bleeding from the ears.

LIVE: Ryanair #FR7312 Dublin to Zadar (Boeing 737-800 EI-ENM) briefly squawked 7700 General Emergency and is now diverting to Frankfurt/Hahn. Reason not yet known. https://t.co/6ictqQ8ccB pic.twitter.com/q30YQHi39k — Airport Webcams (@AirportWebcams) July 13, 2018

In a statement Ryanair said the plane diverted “due to an in-flight depressurisation.”

“In line with standard procedure, the crew deployed oxygen masks and initiated a controlled descent,” reads the statement.

“The aircraft landed normally and customers disembarked, where a small number received medical attention as a precaution.”

Ryanair said hotel accommodation was “authorised” but there was “a shortage of available accommodation” in the area.

Passengers who are fit to travel will be accommodated on another flight to Zadar later this morning.

Ryanair has “sincerely apologised” for any inconvenience.