A contract has been awarded for post-abortion services in Ireland.

Dublin-based charity 'One Family' will provide a national telephone counselling service for crisis pregnancy and post-abortion issues.

It's due to start in 2019, and will provide four counsellors for 20 hours of counselling by phone per week.

Although plans are still in development, it's thought this will mainly be outside of regular office hours.

The appointment comes following a European-wide e-tender process.

One Family, formerly Cherish, was set up back in 1972.

CEO Karen Kiernan said: "One Family is delighted to build on our decades of experience in providing non-directive crisis pregnancy counselling to women, their partners or family members to ensure that women will have all the information and support they need when new legislation is enacted around the provision of abortion services in Ireland."