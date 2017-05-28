The Numbers: 3, 4, 28, 32, 44, 45 Bonus: 49

Someone in Dublin is waking up €4.5m richer today. 

There was one winner of last night's Lotto jackpot.

The winning ticket sold in the capital.

The winning numbers 3, 4, 28, 32, 44, 45 and the bonus was 49.

 