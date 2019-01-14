It's ahead of tomorrow's meaningful vote on Theresa May's Withdrawal Deal

The EU has issued a letter to the British government, aiming to reassure them over the Irish backstop.

The letter, written by the presidents of the European Council and Commission, insists there can be no renegotiation of the backstop.

However, it says the backstop is not the EU’s preferred solution to avoiding a hard border, they do not wish to see it enter into force and are determined to see the backstop replaced.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will address the Irish border issue in a speech in the House of Commons this afternoon.