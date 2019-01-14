The EU has issued a letter to the British government, aiming to reassure them over the Irish backstop.

The letter, written by the presidents of the European Council and Commission, insists there can be no renegotiation of the backstop.

Letter from President @JunckerEU and @eucopresident Tusk on behalf of the two EU Institutions to Prime Minister @theresa_may providing clarifications to the #Brexit Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration. pic.twitter.com/y985bdEgdD — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) January 14, 2019

However, it says the backstop is not the EU’s preferred solution to avoiding a hard border, they do not wish to see it enter into force and are determined to see the backstop replaced.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will address the Irish border issue in a speech in the House of Commons this afternoon.