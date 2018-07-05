Terminally ill mother-of-five Emma Mhic Mhathúna has revealed that her cancer has spread to her brain.

She was originally diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016 after receiving two incorrect smear test results.

Last week she settled her case against the HSE and a US lab for €7.5m.

In a Facebook post last night Ms Mhic Mhathúna said that she is "not scared just heartbroken" adding that she loves her life, her children and "all of you my new found friends."

It comes as it was revealed that the number of women affected by the cervical check scandal has risen to 221.

The acting head of the HSE, John Conaghan revealed the increase to the Public Accounts Committee this morning.

It means 12 more women have been caught up in the scandal than originally thought.

The committee was also told that nearly 40 cases have been taken against the HSE by women affected.

To date, three have been settled and 35 are ongoing.

Meanwhile, Mr Conaghan warned that an independent review of more than 3,000 smear tests has yet to begin.

It means they will not be completed in time to be included in the inquiry into the scandal, led by Dr Gabriel Scally.

The Scally review is due to be completed by the end of August.