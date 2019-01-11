Former tennis world number one Andy Murray has warned that he will be forced to retire this year.

He said a persistent hip injury has been hampering his performance for the past two seasons.

Speaking ahead of the Australian Open, a tearful Murray said it could be his last tournament.

He said he hopes to continue on until this summer’s Wimbledon tournament.

"I spoke to my team and I told them I can't keep doing this. I needed to have an end point..."



"I said to my team I think I can get through this until Wimbledon - that's when I'd like to stop playing,” he said.

“But I’m also not certain I am able to do that.”

“I'm not sure I'm able to play through the pain for another four or five months.”

File photo of Andy Murray, 12-07-2017. Image: John Walton/PA Wire/PA Images

The Scottish star has one three grand slam titles over his career – including two Wimbledon wins.

The 31-year-old got so emotional announcing the news that he had to walk out of the news conference to compose himself.

He faces Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round of the Australian Open in Melbourne next week.