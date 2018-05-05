Extra trains are being laid on after tonight's second Ed Sheeran concert at Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork.

Iarnrod Eireann's reminding customers to check times before travel as it carries out track renewal works this bank holiday weekend.

No DARTS will be running in Dublin between Connolly and Howth/Malahide today and tomorrow.

Iarnrod Eireann's Barry Kenny tells us more about the arrangements after the Ed Sheeran gig;

"We have extra trains after the Ed Sheeran concerts at Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork each night, obviously last night, tonight and tomorrow. So we'll have late trains from Cork to Cobh, Mallow and Middleton directly after the concert.

Times for that, so from 11.40pm onwards both trains will be departing the train station in Cork for Cobh, Middleton and Mallow."

The concerts at the renovated stadium in Cork have been a hit so far: