Fine Gael is the most popular party in the country according to the latest poll for the Sunday Business Post.

The Red C survey has taken the lead on 29%, up five percentage points.

Fianna Fáil is down seven per cent, to 21%.

Sinn Féin is down three points to 15% - while independents are up 4 , to 14%.

For smaller parties there was little change with Labour on 6%, the Social Democrats on 4%, the Greens and Solidarity-PBP on 3%, alongside the Independent Alliance, with Renua and other parties on 1% each.

Political Editor of the paper Michael Brennan says the leadership battle is having an effect on the polls:

The poll was published as Fine Gael's leadership rivals prepared for the fourth and final debate in Cork tonight.



It's home advantage for housing minister Simon Coveney who is still trying to overturn Leo Varadkar's lead in the Parliamentary Party.

Minister Coveney received a boost last night as Fine Gael MEP Mairead McGuinness backed the Cork man.

At a debate in Ballinasloe last night, both candidates took swipes at each other last night over who was to blame for the poor electoral performances for the party in the 2014 local elections and last years general election.



And they argues over whether a leader in the capital was better than one from outside Dublin:






