The bay made famous by the Leonardo DiCaprio film 'The Beach' is to close to tourists in Thailand for the first time.

Maya Bay was always popular before the 1999 film, but its popularity has steadily grown.

The unreal water at Phi Phi Islands pic.twitter.com/zkpSKAmQm7 — ?? (@traveIticket) May 27, 2018

Thai authorities are giving the beach, on the island of Phi Phi, a chance to recover from the strain of thousands of daily visitors.

Environmentalists say years of increasing tourism has caused damage to the beach and its surroundings.

Reports say some 30 boats ferry visitors to and from the beach each day.