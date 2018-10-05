Next week's budget needs to be about housing, according to Fianna Fáil.

The party has launched its budget proposals and wants increased capital spending to build social housing.

Public Expenditure spokesperson Barry Cowen said: "Not enough emphasis and funding has gone into the provision of an affordable scheme that meets the market presently.

"We need to overhaul any existing schemes in order to tailor them to meet the demand that's there."

Fianna Fáil also says the 4.75% rate of USC should be cut to help middle income earners.

The party, like Fine Gael, also wants to see an increase in the threshold at which people start paying the higher rate of income tax.

Finance spokesperson Michael McGrath suggested: "It is going to be modest - we would obviously like to a combination of a change to the entry of the higher rate [of income tax], along with the USC reductions."

This year's Budget is the last covered by the confidence and supply agreement between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

It's not yet clear when negotiations on whether to extend the arrangement will begin.