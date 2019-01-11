The blaze in Roosky was quickly brought under control

A fire has been brought under control at a hotel building in Leitrim that had been earmarked for asylum seeker accommodation.

The blaze was spotted at around 8 pm on Thursday night at the Shannon Key West Hotel in Roosky.


No one was injured in the fire.

The government announced in November that the hotel was to become a direct provision centre.

But a legal row broke out over its ownership.

Just before Christmas an agreement was reached to develop a four-star hotel on the site.