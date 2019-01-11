A fire has been brought under control at a hotel building in Leitrim that had been earmarked for asylum seeker accommodation.



The blaze was spotted at around 8 pm on Thursday night at the Shannon Key West Hotel in Roosky.

Emergency services are at the scene of a fire at the Shannon Key West in Roosky, Rosscommon. It’s not clear how much damage has been caused.



The hotel has been earmarked to accommodate 80 asylum seekers pic.twitter.com/MMrO3ZYpR9 — Barry Whyte (@BarryWhyte85) January 10, 2019



No one was injured in the fire.



The government announced in November that the hotel was to become a direct provision centre.



But a legal row broke out over its ownership.



Just before Christmas an agreement was reached to develop a four-star hotel on the site.











