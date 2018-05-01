A major study of fluoride in our food and tap water has found that it poses no health risks to children and adults

The report carried out by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland is the most comprehensive study of the mineral ever undertaken in the country.

The overall aim of the study was to establish the typical intake of fluoride that the population gets from food and beverages, including tap water.

Fluoride is added to public drinking water to help reduce tooth decay.

Dr Pamela Byrne CEO of the FSAI says 'this report serves to provide independent and impartial information on the exposure to fluoride through the Irish diet. It is an important piece of research which also takes into account naturally occurring levels of fluoride in food and beverages we consume in our diets in Ireland.'