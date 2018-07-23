A disputes committee at the Forsa trade union is to meet on Wednesday to consider further industrial action at Ryanair.

The announcement was made ahead of Tuesday's third one-day strike by Irish-based pilots.

Fórsa also criticised airline management's suggestion that it might also cut back on jobs and expansion plans in Ireland because of industrial action.

Bernard Harbor, Head of Communications with the union, described Ryanair's statement as "irresponsible".