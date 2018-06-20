Gardai are investigating if an alleged rape in Dublin's south inner city is linked to the escape of a Cloverhill prisoner.

A fugitive fled last week while being detained ahead of a court appearance and remains at large.

Detectives searching for the man want to question him in connection with a violent sex assault in the Cork Street area.

Gardai have confirmed they're investigating an alleged sexual assault on Cork Street on Monday night.

It's reported the violent attack happened at an apartment at around 11pm.

It's believed the victim was threatened with a knife and leapt from the balcony to escape.