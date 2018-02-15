GSOC investigators are at the scene of a crash in Co Wexford in which a man in his 20s died.

A GSOC spokesperson said the incident was referred on to the Ombudsman because the vehicle involved in the crash had come to the attention of gardaí a short time before.

The car he was driving lost control and collided with a barrier on Whitemill Road at half past midnight.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body taken to Wexford Hospital.

Two men who were passengers in the car were also seriously injured.

Gardaí are also appealing for any witnesses to come forward.