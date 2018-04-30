A Garda is recovering this morning after being seriously assaulted in South Dublin on Saturday night.

It happened when two Gardai attempted to conduct a search of a man on Ballyogan Avenue in Dublin 18.

A crowd gathered and one of the Gardai was struck with a metal baseball bat.

He suffered body, head and face injuries and was taken to Tallaght hospital, while a second Garda was bitten by a dog,

Last night a man in his fifties was arrested and has since been released without charge.

A file is being prepared for the DPP.