Garda Recovering After Assault With Metal Bat
A Garda is recovering this morning after being seriously assaulted in South Dublin on Saturday night.
It happened when two Gardai attempted to conduct a search of a man on Ballyogan Avenue in Dublin 18.
A crowd gathered and one of the Gardai was struck with a metal baseball bat.
He suffered body, head and face injuries and was taken to Tallaght hospital, while a second Garda was bitten by a dog,
Last night a man in his fifties was arrested and has since been released without charge.
A file is being prepared for the DPP.