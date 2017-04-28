Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information following the murder of Eddie Fitzmaurice in County Mayo 19 years ago.

He was discovered dead at his home, which was also a Drapery and Footwear Shop known locally as “Fitzmaurice’s”, at Bellaghy, Charlestown on Wednesday the 6th of May 1998.

Mr. Fitzmaurice was last seen in his shop at 8.30pm on Friday 1st May 1998.



A murder investigation was launched following a post mortem examination.

Gardaí are anxious to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity at the time and who did not come forward to do so.