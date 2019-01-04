Gardai are investigating the death of a woman in her 20s in Co Donegal.

Officers were called to a house in Forest Park, Killygordon in the early hours of this morning.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, where her body remains.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified, aswell as the Garda Technical Bureau.

The Bureau will be carrying out a technical exam at the scene today.

A man in his 20s has been arrested and is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 in Letterkenny Garda Station.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.