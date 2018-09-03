Businessman Gavin Duffy has become the first Presidential candidate to win the support of a local authority.

Meath County Council has voted to nominate him to contest the election.

17 councillors voted for Gavin Duffy to get their nomination - he was followed by Sean Gallagher with 7 votes and senator Joan Freeman on 2.

This doesn't mean that Gavin Duffy will be on the ballot paper just yet, however.

He still needs another 3 local authorities or 20 members of the Oireachtas to support his candidacy.

For the rest of the candidates, the hunt for a nomination continues with a number of county councils due to hear from prospective candidates today.