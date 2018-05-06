Dublin Firebrigade are battling a gorse fire in the Dublin Mountains.

Extra units are being sent to the scene and a drone has been deployed to help direct operations.

A section of the Ballyedmonduff Road around Barnacullia has been closed to prioritise access for rescue teams.

We requested additional fire engines to the #Dublin mountain gorse fire. We have also deployed a #drone to direct ops #Dublin #fire. Barnacullia Road is closed towards the Blue Light @aaroadwatch pic.twitter.com/3Zmn94Hw2W — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) May 6, 2018

Video from @DublinFireBridage

Motorists are asked to use an alternative route until further notice.