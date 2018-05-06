Gorse Fire In Dublin Mountains
Dublin Firebrigade are battling a gorse fire in the Dublin Mountains.
Extra units are being sent to the scene and a drone has been deployed to help direct operations.
A section of the Ballyedmonduff Road around Barnacullia has been closed to prioritise access for rescue teams.
We requested additional fire engines to the #Dublin mountain gorse fire. We have also deployed a #drone to direct ops #Dublin #fire. Barnacullia Road is closed towards the Blue Light @aaroadwatch pic.twitter.com/3Zmn94Hw2W— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) May 6, 2018
Video from @DublinFireBridage
Motorists are asked to use an alternative route until further notice.