Drone Deployed and Extra Units Being Sent to Tackle Blaze

Dublin Firebrigade are battling a gorse fire in the Dublin Mountains.

Extra units are being sent to the scene and a drone has been deployed to help direct operations.

A section of the Ballyedmonduff Road around Barnacullia has been closed to prioritise access for rescue teams.

 

Motorists are asked to use an alternative route until further notice.