The Government certified as "fully compliant" all three of the schools that were closed in recent days over safety concerns.

Western Buildings Systems says the Department of Education "deemed each project to be fully compliant, issuing the supporting certificates of completion."

Two Dublin schools - Tyrrelstown Educate Together National School and St Luke's National School - failed to open their doors yesterday after an audit uncovered structural issues with the buildings.

Last weekend meanwhile, a section of Ardgillan Community College in Dublin was over structural and safety concerns.

In total, there are concerns over the safety of 42 schools built by the company on behalf of the State in recent years.

The company was also involved in the construction of a number of hospitals and modular housing on behalf of the State.

The Taoiseach and Education Minister visiting the schools in Tyrrelstown that have been closed due to safety concerns pic.twitter.com/dgaS2QJfTz — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) October 25, 2018

In a statement this afternoon, WBS said the Department stipulated strict building timeframes for all three of the schools that have been forced to close facilities in recent days.

“The Department of Education and Skills’ contracts for these projects stipulated that they be completed within a timeframe of 20-26 weeks,” it said.

“We met these timelines as per our contractual obligations.

The company is due to meet with Department officials later today.

It said it looked forward to learning more about "why these three schools, previously deemed compliant by the Department, have now been closed."

Leo Varadkar meeting the management of the closed schools in Tyrrelstown. “Is there any way we can stay here?” pic.twitter.com/SjrP4V6MeM — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) October 25, 2018

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar visited the two closed schools in west Dublin this morning.

He said assessments are being carried out to investigate the serious of the structural issues on both schools and some hospital units.

“That is being checked out,” he said.

“The initial indications from Beaumont anyway and some of the health buildings is that they are not affected.

“The initial indications from Firhouse last night is that some of the schools built more recently, in the last couple of years, are not affected - or if they are affected they are affected in a minor way and won’t require the schools to close.”