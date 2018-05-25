Film producer Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York City.

He is expected to face charges following months of allegations of sexual misconduct.

It was widely reported he would surrender to police today, and video from US broadcasters showed Mr Weinstein arriving at a police station in New York this morning.

It follows a lengthy investigation into allegations that he sexually assaulted numerous women.

Reports suggest he is expected to face charges related to at least one accuser - former aspiring actress Lucia Evans.

He is the subject of police investigations in London, New York and Los Angeles.

Weinstein has apologised for past behaviour, but denies all allegations of non-consensual sex.

Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct. Picture by: Julio Cortez/AP/Press Association Images