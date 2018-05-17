A huge 'No' sign has emerged on Benbulben in County Sligo.

The 100 foot sign made out of plastic sheeting was placed on the North facing side of the mountain from around 4 am this morning.

Those responsible say they have 'full permission' from the landowners.

The move has drawn criticism, with some saying the mountain had been defaced.

Sad to see the tourist attraction of #Benbulben defaced this am, neither side has freedom or need to undertake such 'cultural vandalism', I'm sure @sligococo will deal! pic.twitter.com/3B0uoE4XXi — Damien McCallig (@DamienMcC_dli) May 17, 2018

Sligo County Council said the land where the lettering was placed is "commonage", and therefore the council "has no role in this matter".

Tommy Banks, a member of the Sligo for Life No Campaign, is one of the organisers.

He told Ocean FM: "There's several teenage young men here helping out - men of all ages - and women as well down getting ready tea and sandwiches.

"It's a cry from the mountain to save Ireland's babies, because no-one is listening."

Image: Ocean FM