The man who founded IKEA has died.

Ingvar Kamprad was 91 - he was the world's eighth richest person.

The founder of IKEA and one of the greatest entrepreneurs of the 20th century, Ingvar Kamprad, has passed away at the age of 91. pic.twitter.com/DxyALH1LQ9 — IKEA Today (@IKEAtoday) January 28, 2018

In a statement - the company described the man behind the iconic Swedish flat-pack furniture - as one of the greatest entrepreneurs of the 20th century.

He was just 17 when he started - but really hit gold with his idea a few years later.

He watched an employee taking the legs off a table so it could fit into a customer's car - realising that saving space meant saving money.

Fans of the store have been tweeting tributes to the late founder:

Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad has died aged 91 :) h/t @farmergeddon pic.twitter.com/dSriTymv0U — mark conway (@1markconway) January 28, 2018