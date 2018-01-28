Swede Ingvar Kamprad was one of the richest people in the world

The man who founded IKEA has died.

Ingvar Kamprad was 91 - he was the world's eighth richest person.

In a statement - the company described the man behind the iconic Swedish flat-pack furniture - as one of the greatest entrepreneurs of the 20th century.

He was just 17 when he started - but really hit gold with his idea a few years later.

He watched an employee taking the legs off a table so it could fit into a customer's car - realising that saving space meant saving money.

